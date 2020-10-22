Advertisement

Historic St. Anthony church listed for sale

The Lucas County Land Bank is looking for someone willing to invest in the neighborhood
The Lucas County Land Bank has listed the former St. Anthony church for sale.
The Lucas County Land Bank has listed the former St. Anthony church for sale.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Built in 1894, the St. Anthony Church, on the corner of Nebraska and Junction, is historic. The former place of worship has bene vacant for years, then there were plans to tear it down but it was spared demolition and the Lucas County Land Bank took over.

In the past few years the city and county have spent nearly $300,000 making improvements to the space to ensure it is safe for the community and structurally sound. The interior is another story. The building needs heating, cooling and electrical in addition to many improvements to make the space useable.

Today the Land Bank officially announced the property is listed for sale.

Lucas County Treasurer, Lindsey Webb, says leaders in the county are looking for a very specific investor. One that wants to see Toledo thrive and be part of the movement to provide stability and long-term economic growth to the Junction neighborhood.

“This is the ground floor of the revitalization of the junction neighborhood and it’s also one of the tallest buildings in Toledo and the history is deep and the future of this neighborhood is bright,” says Webb.

The Toledo Design Collective helped put together a feasibility study that looked at multiple different ways to repurpose the space. Those include renovating the space and continuing to use it as a church or place of worship. All of the other options include additions including: residential, recreational or gym space, marketplace/retail, or a health clinic. The pricetag to make the space useable starts at around $3M.

“Even with a 3 million dollar price tag, it’s worth the investment, it’s worth changing the lives of others because when we all do well, one does well,” says Alicia Smith, the Executive Director of the Junction Coalition.

Neighbors and members of the Junction Coalition say they church is a foundation of the neighborhood and despite being empty for years, it serves as an anchor, one they want to see stay put and grow. They are hoping an investor comes with a vision that gives back to the place they call home.

“In the time that we are in with COVID, it seems as though its hopeless and it’s not. We as a community coming together, I’m sure we can pull this off,” says Kenny Boles, a neighbor and board member of the Junction Coalition.

The Lucas County Land Bank leaders say they are open to offers for the space. It is listed for sale with a price of $49,900.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wauseon Mayor pulls controversial photo from city website

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The mayor is standing with members of a motorcycle club, with one making a gesture believed by some to symbolize “WP” or “White Power”

News

Vice President Pence heading to NW Ohio Friday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Northwest Ohio remains a big target for the Presidential race, with Vice President scheduled to make a campaign stop on Friday.

News

Fatal crash shuts down traffic on Detroit near Schneider Rd.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities confirm that one person has died in a fatal crash on Detroit Ave. underneath the viaduct Wednesday night.

News

The Toledo men's basketball team is taking a two-week pause due to COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toledo men's basketball team is taking a two-week pause due to COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Latest News

News

Area hospitals prep for second COVID wave

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Wednesday saw another record-setting day for the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio. With more than 2,300 new cases in 24 hours.

News

- Are Hospitals Ready For Second Wave of COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
ProMedica and Mercy Health get ready for next wave of COVID

News

Tips for keeping Halloween safe for wildlife

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
From fake cobwebs to strands of lights, some Halloween decorations meant for good-natured fun can prove harmful to nature itself.

News

Local man who dropped out of high school gets his law degree from UT

Updated: 4 hours ago

Education

FAFSA applications open for 2021-22 school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
October is the kick-off for federal student aid, helping send students all across the country to college at a cheaper cost.

News

Lucas Co. Health Dept. eyes COVID Vaccine in 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Frontline workers in health care and first responders would be first in line to receive the vaccine, next would be those at high risk of complications, followed by the general public.