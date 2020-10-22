Historic St. Anthony church listed for sale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Built in 1894, the St. Anthony Church, on the corner of Nebraska and Junction, is historic. The former place of worship has bene vacant for years, then there were plans to tear it down but it was spared demolition and the Lucas County Land Bank took over.

In the past few years the city and county have spent nearly $300,000 making improvements to the space to ensure it is safe for the community and structurally sound. The interior is another story. The building needs heating, cooling and electrical in addition to many improvements to make the space useable.

Today the Land Bank officially announced the property is listed for sale.

Lucas County Treasurer, Lindsey Webb, says leaders in the county are looking for a very specific investor. One that wants to see Toledo thrive and be part of the movement to provide stability and long-term economic growth to the Junction neighborhood.

“This is the ground floor of the revitalization of the junction neighborhood and it’s also one of the tallest buildings in Toledo and the history is deep and the future of this neighborhood is bright,” says Webb.

The Toledo Design Collective helped put together a feasibility study that looked at multiple different ways to repurpose the space. Those include renovating the space and continuing to use it as a church or place of worship. All of the other options include additions including: residential, recreational or gym space, marketplace/retail, or a health clinic. The pricetag to make the space useable starts at around $3M.

“Even with a 3 million dollar price tag, it’s worth the investment, it’s worth changing the lives of others because when we all do well, one does well,” says Alicia Smith, the Executive Director of the Junction Coalition.

Neighbors and members of the Junction Coalition say they church is a foundation of the neighborhood and despite being empty for years, it serves as an anchor, one they want to see stay put and grow. They are hoping an investor comes with a vision that gives back to the place they call home.

“In the time that we are in with COVID, it seems as though its hopeless and it’s not. We as a community coming together, I’m sure we can pull this off,” says Kenny Boles, a neighbor and board member of the Junction Coalition.

The Lucas County Land Bank leaders say they are open to offers for the space. It is listed for sale with a price of $49,900.

