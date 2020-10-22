Advertisement

October 22nd Weather Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some rain, clouds, and cool weather early today, some sunshine and warmer weather will make a return this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s by early evening. Tonight will be very warm and humid with lows in the low 60s. Friday will be warm and windy with highs in the middle 70s. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible between 2pm and 7pm. Damaging winds are the main concern, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out across the area. The weekend will be much colder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

