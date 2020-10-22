Ohio sees biggest single day increase in COVID cases, Ottawa Co. elevated to Red

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County joined eight other Ohio counties in being elevated to Level 3 in the state’s coronavirus Public Health Advisory System, as Ohio sees its highest increase in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

2,425 new cases were reported Thursday.

“Sadly, our situation in Ohio continues to worsen,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “For my fellow Ohioans who have felt that until now this virus really did not impact their life or their family and that they would react when it was really serious -- I say to them that the time is now.

38 of Ohio’s 88 counties are in that Red designation.

OTTAWA: The county exceeds the CDC’s threshold for high incidence and is seeing a sustained increase in new cases. Local health department officials report that the county has had more than 90 cases to date in October which is triple the number of cases they had in September. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 22, 2020

