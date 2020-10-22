Police tracking down suspect in identity theft case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a man who fraudulently opened two credit cards in another man’s name, using one to make nearly $6,000 in purchase from a Toledo Home Depot store.

The victim told Toledo Police he received an alert from Lifelock on September 23 that a Home Depot credit card with a $6,000 limit had been opened in his name. Before the card could be canceled, the suspect made $5,799 in purchases at the Home Depot on Airport Highway.

The victim also had a credit card with an $8,000 limit opened in his name at Lowe’s. Lifelock was able to close the account before any purchases were made.

The assistant manager at the Home Depot told the victim, a white male, that a Black male had come in to open the credit card and provided a picture ID with the correct name, address, and phone number on it. He also provided the correct social security number and rough estimate of annual income. The ID had a picture of the suspect.

Management at Home Depot told the victim they had video footage of the suspect.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

