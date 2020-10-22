Advertisement

Report: City Council candidate Tony Dia convicted of fatal shooting as juvenile

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new report from 13abc media partner The Toledo Blade released on Thursday has uncovered that Toledo City Council candidate Tony Dia was convicted of fatally shooting someone when he was a juvenile.

According to The Blade, Dia was charged with murder after 17-year-old Ivan Lambrecht, Jr. was shot once in the chest and died of his injuries on September 14, 1986. Dia was 16 at the time.

Dia is running against City Councilor Katie Moline for one of Toledo’s At-Large seats, vacated earlier this year by Sandy Spang. He is the father of fallen police officer Anthony Dia, who was killed in the line of duty on July 4th of this year.

Dia has faced some controversy during his run, including questions about his past as the owner of a local strip club, which he recognized in his campaign announcement and which 13abc’s Lee Conklin asked about during a one-on-one interview for Conklin and Company.

A spokesperson for Dia told 13abc they have no comment on the matter at this time.

