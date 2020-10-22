Reward increased to $50K for Ohio fugitive featured on new ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted fugitive Lester Eubanks to $50,000.

Eubanks was convicted in the 1966 murder of 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener. Eubanks was sentenced to death, but his 1972 sentence was commuted to life in prison.

Eubanks escaped custody in December 1973 when he was allowed to participate in an honor assignment. He did not return to the designated pickup location with other inmates on a Christmas shopping trip.

Eubanks, 75, is a 5-foot-11 black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighed 175 pounds at the time of his disappearance. He has a mole under his left eye. Eubanks may be using the alias Victor Young.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Northern Ohio began investigating this case in 2015 and three years later added the fugitive to its 15 Most Wanted list. Most recently Eubanks has been featured on the Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2, in an episode titled Death Row Fugitive.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS tips app

