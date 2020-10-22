Severe storms possible Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Severe thunderstorms during the month of October are uncommon, and the Storm Prediction Center barely has a marginal risk in place for Friday. With that said, there are some concerning trends showing up on the weather maps this morning.

Warm temperatures and high humidity will boost instability to moderate levels, and there is plenty of low level wind shear in place. The storms will also develop in the peak afternoon heating. So several severe weather ingredients are lining up between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Please don’t let this severe chance sneak up on you. Damaging winds is the main concern. Gusts between 40-60 mph are possible in the strongest cells. There is also a chance for an isolated tornado.

Stay with the 13abc Storm Team for the latest updates.

