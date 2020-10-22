Advertisement

“Super” flu shots hard to find at Toledo area pharmacies

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For weeks now, experts have been pushing for everyone to get their flu shots, but some people locally have been struggling to find one.

Many pharmacies are running out of a special kind of flu shot, one that’s a little stronger. It’s sometimes known as the “super” flu shot and is recommended for seniors and others at high risk for flu complications.

13abc called local pharmacies and found that half of them did not have the vaccination in stock.

Mercy Health is not worried about its own supply of the Super flu shot but acknowledges that not all pharmacies are well stocked.

Chief clinical officer Dr. Kevin Case says that more people want the shot earlier in the season this year. That’s putting additional strain on a delivery system that is already experiencing COVID-related delays.

“What they’re finding is that the delivery methods and the delivery schedules are a little more taxing than what have been in the past, so it’s not actually a number of the vaccines in the United States as much as it is getting it to the right place as quickly as you would like it to be there. We at Mercy, we know we’ll have enough, sometimes they just don’t show up on the day we want them, but they do show up, and there is enough,” says Dr. Casey.

If your preferred pharmacy is out of stock, you can talk to your provider about other options, or call around until you find a pharmacy that does have it available.

13abc reached out to the manufacturer for comment but has not yet heard back.

