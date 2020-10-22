Advertisement

Teacher Chronicles Breast Cancer Journey

Jennifer Howard beat breast cancer while staying in the classroom
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Jen Howard is not one to back down from a challenge. The summer before her 25th year as a Dundee High School math teacher, she was faced with the challenge of her life.

“When I checked, I had a lump, which was weird because 8 months before that I had a mammogram and it was clear,” explains Howard. Turns out, the lump was the result of triple negative breast cancer. The mother of two got the news May 9, 2019 and began aggressive treatment shortly thereafter.

Jen started chronicling her breast cancer journey on a Facebook page, bringing updates as she underwent 8 rounds of chemotherapy, a lumpectomy, 30 treatments of radiation, 2 clinical trials, and 2 reconstructive surgeries.

Through it all, she remained in the classroom teaching.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jen still teaches in person. She’s also now running for Dundee Village Council. Last week marked a milestone in her journey. It was her final reconstructive surgery.

“You know, God willing everything is complete with my cancer treatment and I’m so blessed to have gone through this experience. I mean, it’s not one I would wish on anybody, but what I’ve learned from this experience, like, goes beyond anything I can even express. I have faith and hope in people again. I mean, people have been so good to me.”

Jen Howard, Breast Cancer Survivor
