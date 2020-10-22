Toledo native cooking up a successful business as a personal chef

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Who wouldn’t love to have a personal chef? Well, it’s not just for the rich and famous. There’s a talented Toledo native who’s making a name for himself in the culinary world.

Michal Gaston knew he loved to cook at an early age. He learned from his mother and grandmother. One of his earliest memories is making an omelet for his mom at the age of six.

Gaston sharpened his skills in several Toledo restaurants. He started as a dishwasher, and he says he worked hard at that job to show his dedication to the entire process in a commercial kitchen. After a few years of college, Gaston decided to focus on his dream and went to culinary school

Last year, he quit his job and started his career as a personal chef.

“Using your purpose in life to earn a living is one of the things I learned here in Toledo," says Gaston. “I also learned from cooking with my grandma to use what you have. Cooking is not hard, a lot of people just overthink it. Keep it simple, focus on what you like, and experiment. I don’t do this for the money, I do it because I love it. Don’t get me wrong, I need the money, but you can tell I love this. You can taste the passion and love I put into all my food. I also want to help motivate people to take a leap of faith, and follow their dreams.”

Melissa Vergiels is one of his Toledo customers. The first meal she sampled was shrimp and rice, and she was instantly sold.

“I am a condiment queen. I have to have sauces on everything," says Vergiels. “I took a bite of the shrimp, and it was so good that it didn’t need anything. I don’t usually eat rice, and I loved it. I am hooked, and I am a big fan of his work. I love that you have the chance to have someone cook for you who involves you in the process. If he cooks in your home, he wants you to experience it with him from start to finish. He shows you how it’s done. I can’t wait to get his latest dish next month.”

Chef Gaston is a graduate of Toledo Christian. You can book him to cook in your home or buy some of his meals while he is in town. He now lives in Columbus, but he’s in Toledo about once a month.

Get connected to his Facebook page to learn more.

