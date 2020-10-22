Toledo Zoo hiring for Lights Before Christmas positions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo is hosting open interviews for part-time and seasonal positions for the Lights Before Christmas.

The interviews will be from 3-5 p.m. Monday, October 26 and Monday, November 2. The Zoo is looking to fill more than 75 guest service positions.

Attendees are asked to park in the Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot, enter through the Zoo gates and follow the signs to the Malawi Event Center. Zoo parking and admission fees will not apply.

Business casual attire is preferred. Attendees are requested to bring a professional resume and complete a Zoo application, available at toledozoo.org/jobs. The last walk-in time will be 4:45 p.m.

Most positions require a minimum age of 16; however, some require candidates to be 21 (for responsible distribution of alcohol) with a valid driver’s license. Those interested must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays. Some positions may also require working in all weather conditions, the ability to stand for extended periods of time and extensive walking on Zoo grounds. Please note Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day will be paid time-and-a-half.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.