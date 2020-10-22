Advertisement

Vice President Pence heading to NW Ohio Friday

Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio remains a big target for the Presidential race, with Vice President scheduled to make a campaign stop on Friday.

Pence will be joined by State Representative Haraz Ghanbari and State Senator Theresa Gavarone for a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Swanton, assumed to be at the Toledo Express Airport.

Tickets are limited to two tickets per mobile number.

