Huntington Bank robbed, police searching for suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bank on Laskey Rd. was robbed Thursday afternoon and Toledo Police are still searching for the suspect.

Around 4:44 p.m., a man entered the Huntington Bank and demanded money from the vault. He pointed a tan handgun at employees while the bank manager opened the vault. The suspect fled with an unknown amount of money.

He’s described as a Black male in his 40s, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, and 200 pounds. He has short hair, glasses, and was wearing a blue gator pulled up to eyes, sweatshirt, cargo pants, and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

