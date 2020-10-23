Advertisement

Huntington Bank robbed, police searching for suspect

A man robbed a Huntington Bank on Laskey on Thursday evening.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Oct. 23, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bank on Laskey Rd. was robbed Thursday afternoon and Toledo Police are still searching for the suspect.

Around 4:44 p.m., a man entered the Huntington Bank and demanded money from the vault. He pointed a tan handgun at employees while the bank manager opened the vault. The suspect fled with an unknown amount of money.

He’s described as a Black male in his 40s, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, and 200 pounds. He has short hair, glasses, and was wearing a blue gator pulled up to eyes, sweatshirt, cargo pants, and blue latex gloves.

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

