New program offers aerospace adult education at Kranz Toledo Express Airport

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - 679,000 aerospace technicians will be needed in next 20 years and a new program at Federal Aerospace Institute at Kranz Toledo Express Airport intends to offer opportunities to adult students who plan to fill the void.

Brad McDonald, FAI Founder, CEO, and Course Instructor said, “The program here is an adult education program where students will be able to graduate with their federal airframe and power plant certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration.”

Fifty four students are currently enrolled in the ninth through 12th grade Toledo Public Schools Aerospace and natural Science Academy. This new program will be available to post high school adults and also existing TPS students. Four classrooms are ready with two more under construction inside a hangar next to the airport runways.

TPS Superintendent Romulus Durant said, “That’s how we’re trying to generate our schools, in particularly magnet schools that ultimately have the best return on investment in essence getting kids workforce ready, more importantly getting them employed and an opportunity to help with the economic revitalization.”

Students can earn certification in 16 to 18 months and begin earning at least $50,000 a year in the work force.

“Eighty percent of all the licensed technicians in the united states right now will have the ability to retire in the next 10 to 15 years. Less than two percent of the people coming in to fill those gaps are under the age of 25. The demand for aircraft technicians is huge,” McDonald said.

With this new program, prospective students will no longer have to go to other cities or states. Born and raised, home grown students can get educated, employed, and live here. That’s the goal and at some point down the line this program will also offer flight training for those who want to become pilots.

