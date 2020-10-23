October 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Severe thunderstorms are still possible this afternoon and evening with the greatest risk coming between 3 to 8pm. The severe weather threat was upgraded to a Slight Risk (level 2 on a scale up to 5). The biggest concern is damaging wind gusts as a line of storms sweeps through the area. However, there is still a chance for an isolated tornado and hail. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80 in a few spots. After the cold front swings through the area, temperatures will drop more than 40 degrees overnight. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Rain returns on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.