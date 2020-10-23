Advertisement

October 23rd Weather Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Severe thunderstorms are still possible this afternoon and evening with the greatest risk coming between 3 to 8pm. The severe weather threat was upgraded to a Slight Risk (level 2 on a scale up to 5). The biggest concern is damaging wind gusts as a line of storms sweeps through the area. However, there is still a chance for an isolated tornado and hail. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80 in a few spots. After the cold front swings through the area, temperatures will drop more than 40 degrees overnight. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Rain returns on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

October 23rd Weather Forecast

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Forecast

10/22/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
10/22/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/22/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
10/22/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/22/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
10/22/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

October 22nd Weather Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

Forecast

October 22nd Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Severe Storms Possible Friday

Forecast

October 22nd Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT

Forecast

10/21/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
10/21/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/21/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
10/21/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/21/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
10/21/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast