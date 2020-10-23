Advertisement

One man dead after Fulton Co. motorcycle crash

(WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Fulton County.

Two motorcycles were eastbound on US 20 in Gorham Township around 7:23 p.m. when they both went off the right side of the road. The motorcycles struck the ditch and ejected the drivers, neither of whom were wearing a helmet.

Robert Adlington, 68, of Toledo, was taken to the hospital by air ambulance. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Michael Vanbarg, 69, of McClure, was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash.

