One person shot Thursday night on Dorr and Forest

A man was shot Thursday, Oct. 22 at Dorr and Forest in Toledo.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after he was shot near Dorr St. and Forest.

Toledo Police responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex around 9:26 p.m. after being called for a person shot. They located witnesses to the shooting, but the victim was not immediately located.

They first found a suspect, Travis Bell, 27, sitting in a car on Forest, north of Dorr. There was evidence in his car of a person being shot.

Travis Bell is accused of shooting a man on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Soon after notifying area hospitals, a 911 call was received of a person who was shot and asking for help. Nicholas Jenkins, 21, was located in a pickup truck in the 600 block of Norwood. Jenkins had been shot, and he was transported to the hospital. There was also a gun recovered from the truck.

Bell was arrested and charged with felonious assault, driving while under suspension, and failure to control. He will appear in court Friday.

