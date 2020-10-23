Advertisement

Police: Possible plot against Gov. DeWine

During a press conference on Friday, the governor called the news “a sad thing.”
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Reports on Friday that police uncovered a possible plot against Ohio governor Mike DeWine.

According to WSYX in Columbus, a man told police in Piqua that he’d received a call from a woman organizing a group planning to arrest Gov. DeWine for tyranny, but the man turned down the woman and said he’d be calling police.

“Look, we have people in every state who believe they can take the law into their own hands, that they have every right to basically go and overthrow the government,” said the governor. “It’s incumbent on all of us to denounce that and say that’s wrong.”

The news comes just weeks after investigators announced multiple arrests in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

