Security expert says cyberattacks used to distract public

A computer popup box screen warning of a system being hacked, compromised software enviroment. 3D illustration.
A computer popup box screen warning of a system being hacked, compromised software enviroment. 3D illustration.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With growing concern over what exactly Iran and Russia could do with their newly obtained American voter information, many are asking if they are personally at risk.

Cybersecurity expert Jason Slagle said cyber attacks like these are often used to distract the public. So they don’t see greater risks to election security are being aggressively investigated.

“It’s very easy to send an email and look like anyone else," Slagle said. "So that is a pretty benign thing that those groups are doing. We should be worried about the things that they’re doing that aren’t getting reported on. We should be worried about actual election security and not about groups of hackers taking essentially public domain information and attempting to scare people.”

