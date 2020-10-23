Advertisement

State officials plan to distribute $429.5 million in CARES Act funding

The funds will be disbursed across the state to assist people and industries hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.
On Friday, the governor and other state leaders announced nearly $430 million in federal CARES Act funding.
On Friday, the governor and other state leaders announced nearly $430 million in federal CARES Act funding.(State of Ohio)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state is looking to distribute nearly $30 million in federal CARES Act funding for coronavirus relief. State leaders say they plan to split that money between low-income citizens, small businesses, bars and restaurants, hospitals, higher education institutions, and non-profit organizations.

The funds will be disbursed across the state to assist people and industries hit hard by the ongoing pandemic. The full plan will need to be approved by the State Controlling Board when they meet on Monday.

Funding amounts for each sector break down as follows.

  • $50 million to assist low-income families with rent/mortgage payments, as well as water and sewer assistance. Ohioans with an annual income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level will be eligible for assistance.
  • $125 million will be distributed to small businesses through a series of $10,000 grants. Small businesses with fewer than 25 employees can apply for those grants starting on November 2. The month can be used for various expenses.
  • $37.5 million will be distributed to bars and restaurants in $2,500 checks to establishments with on-premise consumption.
  • $62 million will be used to fund rural and critical access hospitals responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • $100 million will be awarded to higher education institutions to support critical services, including virus testing for students as well as mental health services.
  • $45 million will be distributed to Ohio’s non-profits and arts organizations that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Earlier Friday, the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services also announced CARES Act funding, which would be distributed to law enforcement and criminal justice departments and agencies. Northwest Ohio counties received a number of grants to fund PPE programs, virus prevention, and other endeavors in municipal courts, county sheriff’s offices, and police departments. You can see a full list of those disbursements here.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

National

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

Coronavirus

Video tells Ohioans ‘don’t let up’ in battle against COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
A video produced by the Ohio Department of Health is reminding Ohioans the battle against COVID-19 isn’t over.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

Latest News

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.