State officials plan to distribute $429.5 million in CARES Act funding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state is looking to distribute nearly $30 million in federal CARES Act funding for coronavirus relief. State leaders say they plan to split that money between low-income citizens, small businesses, bars and restaurants, hospitals, higher education institutions, and non-profit organizations.

The funds will be disbursed across the state to assist people and industries hit hard by the ongoing pandemic. The full plan will need to be approved by the State Controlling Board when they meet on Monday.

With today’s announcement added in, and pending Controlling Board’s approval on Monday, the total amount of Coronavirus Relief Fund and CARES Act dollars to help Ohioans will total $2.531 billion. pic.twitter.com/PfaYtR2wyu — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 23, 2020

Funding amounts for each sector break down as follows.

$50 million to assist low-income families with rent/mortgage payments, as well as water and sewer assistance. Ohioans with an annual income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level will be eligible for assistance.

$125 million will be distributed to small businesses through a series of $10,000 grants. Small businesses with fewer than 25 employees can apply for those grants starting on November 2. The month can be used for various expenses.

$37.5 million will be distributed to bars and restaurants in $2,500 checks to establishments with on-premise consumption.

$62 million will be used to fund rural and critical access hospitals responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$100 million will be awarded to higher education institutions to support critical services, including virus testing for students as well as mental health services.

$45 million will be distributed to Ohio’s non-profits and arts organizations that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Earlier Friday, the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services also announced CARES Act funding, which would be distributed to law enforcement and criminal justice departments and agencies. Northwest Ohio counties received a number of grants to fund PPE programs, virus prevention, and other endeavors in municipal courts, county sheriff’s offices, and police departments. You can see a full list of those disbursements here.

