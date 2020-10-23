Advertisement

Two people sent to hospital, house damaged in vehicle crash

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A house was damaged and two people sent to the hospital after a vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at Harvest and W. Laskey in Toledo.

Toledo Police say around 2:15 p.m., a car going southbound on Harvest, driven by Ashley Olson, 32, ran a red light. Her vehicle was struck by another car, causing Olson to loose control of her vehicle, striking a house on the corner.

The house suffered structural damage to the front and foundation. The residents were in the house, but no one in the house was injured.

Olson and a passenger were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Olson was cited for the crash.

