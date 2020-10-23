Video tells Ohioans ‘don’t let up’ in battle against COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A video produced by the Ohio Department of Health is reminding Ohioans the battle against COVID-19 isn’t over.

“All it takes to start a chain reaction is to let up. Don’t let up,” the video, that features falling dominos, states.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

“Sadly, our situation in Ohio continues to worsen. For my fellow Ohioans who have felt that until now this virus really did not impact their life or their family and that they would react when it was really serious -- I say to them that the time is now.,” DeWine said.

What is causing the spread in the state?

DeWine said a recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force notes the increase is initiated by social friends and family gatherings.

“The Task Force recommends that Ohioans limit friend and family get-togethers to prevent situations where the virus can rapidly spread and reach those most at risk of complications,” he said. “It’s not big formal events or workplaces where they are seeing the most spread – it’s informal gatherings.”

