Advertisement

Video tells Ohioans ‘don’t let up’ in battle against COVID-19

Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A video produced by the Ohio Department of Health is reminding Ohioans the battle against COVID-19 isn’t over.

“All it takes to start a chain reaction is to let up. Don’t let up,” the video, that features falling dominos, states.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

“Sadly, our situation in Ohio continues to worsen. For my fellow Ohioans who have felt that until now this virus really did not impact their life or their family and that they would react when it was really serious -- I say to them that the time is now.,” DeWine said.

[Using ping pong balls and mousetraps ODH shows how social distancing really does work]

What is causing the spread in the state?

DeWine said a recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force notes the increase is initiated by social friends and family gatherings.

“The Task Force recommends that Ohioans limit friend and family get-togethers to prevent situations where the virus can rapidly spread and reach those most at risk of complications,” he said. “It’s not big formal events or workplaces where they are seeing the most spread – it’s informal gatherings.”

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.

Coronavirus

CDC head explains new COVID close contact qualifications

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
|

Coronavirus

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
|
By CNN staff
Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.

Coronavirus

Southwest to resume selling every seat on flights

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT
|
By CNN Staff
In an earnings report released Thursday, Southwest cited findings by medical and aviation organizations as a reason for resuming normal sales.