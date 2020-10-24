19th annual Racing for Recovery in Rossford

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s one event the pandemic can’t stop: the 19th annual Racing for Recovery 5K - 10K in Rossford. It’s sponsored by Mercy Health.

Right on Superior Street is where nearly 1,000 runners gathered Saturday morning to race for recovery.

“I’m honored. I’m humbled. I’m thankful. I’m excited. I’m overwhelmed with a lot of emotions for this,” says Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandall.

Crandall says the run took a little extra planning this year because of the pandemic. Everyone is required to wear masks and physically distance while not running.

But Crandall says the pandemic makes his message more important than ever.

“This pandemic has caused a lot of depression, a lot of anxiety,” says Crandall.

Throughout COVID-19 , Racing for Recovery has continued to support those struggling with substance abuse and self-harm.

The run is a celebration of health, sobriety, and self-love. It’s an important day for the community, especially first-time participants like Brandon Cooper.

“If I can do this, literally anybody else can do this. I’ve got 6 months of pure, wholesome sobriety that I’ve never had in my life, and I really feel like I love myself today,” says Cooper.

