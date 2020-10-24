Advertisement

19th annual Racing for Recovery in Rossford

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s one event the pandemic can’t stop: the 19th annual Racing for Recovery 5K - 10K in Rossford. It’s sponsored by Mercy Health.

Right on Superior Street is where nearly 1,000 runners gathered Saturday morning to race for recovery.

“I’m honored. I’m humbled. I’m thankful. I’m excited. I’m overwhelmed with a lot of emotions for this,” says Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandall.

Crandall says the run took a little extra planning this year because of the pandemic. Everyone is required to wear masks and physically distance while not running.

But Crandall says the pandemic makes his message more important than ever.

“This pandemic has caused a lot of depression, a lot of anxiety,” says Crandall.

Throughout COVID-19 , Racing for Recovery has continued to support those struggling with substance abuse and self-harm.

The run is a celebration of health, sobriety, and self-love. It’s an important day for the community, especially first-time participants like Brandon Cooper.

“If I can do this, literally anybody else can do this. I’ve got 6 months of pure, wholesome sobriety that I’ve never had in my life, and I really feel like I love myself today,” says Cooper.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deer crashes into University of Findlay

Updated: moments ago
University of Findlay students eating lunch on campus had their meal interpreted when a deer slammed its way inside a dining court.

News

19th annual Racing for Recovery

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Putnam County man arrested after police pursuit with child in car

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Putnam County man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated with a child in the car.

News

5-year-old cancer survivor to meet dolphin through VR

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Jaxson from Cygnet will meet Winter the star of Dolphin Tale through virtual reality goggles.

Latest News

News

Oct. 24, 2020: Heathers Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Oct. 24, 2020: Heathers Saturday Morning Forecast

News

Deer crashes into University of Findlay

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
University of Findlay students eating lunch on campus had their meal interpreted when a deer slammed its way inside a dining court.

News

Deer crashes into University of Findlay

Updated: 13 hours ago
University of Findlay students eating lunch on campus had their meal interpreted when a deer slammed its way inside a dining court.

News

Central Catholic advances, Bowling Green falls, Perrysburg’s Kregel announces retirement

Updated: 14 hours ago
Coach made the announcement after his team’s 55-7 exhibition win against Northview Friday night.

News

Football Friday Oct. 23 - Part 2

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Football Friday Oct. 23 Part 1

Updated: 14 hours ago