5-year-old cancer survivor to meet dolphin through VR

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium sent Jaxson googles to meet Winter
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - You may know the story of Winter. The bottlenose dolphin with a prosthetic tail was the star of two Dolphin Tale movies. This tale, however, is about the connection Winter is scheduled to make with a boy in Northwest Ohio.

Winter, who’s 15 years old, is at the newly expanded Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida. She and the other dolphins, Hope and PJ, are under the care of a team that includes Brooke Bowersox, who, coincidentally, is from Tiffin, OH.

5-year-old Jaxson is from Cygnet, OH. In early 2019, at the age of 3, Jaxson was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

“It was growing so fast they said if we could have waited one more week to remove the tumor, he would have died in his sleep because it was growing so quickly,” explained Jaxson’s mother, Ashley Ferguson.

After months of treatments at Mercy Health Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Jaxson’s cancer is now in remission. To celebrate, his family was scheduled to take a trip to Disneyworld. Then the pandemic hit. So, the Children’s Miracle Network brought a piece of Florida to Ohio. It was in the form of a gift box from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, including a book, DVD, stuffed animal and virtual reality googles so Jaxson can see Winter up close without leaving home.

“So you do actually feel like you’re in the water with the dolphins and they’re very up close and personal, so it’s really exciting,” said Brooke Bowersox during a Zoom call while she was working at the aquarium.

When the time is right, Jaxson also has tickets to meet Winter in person. Until then, he can see her through his special goggles.

