Advertisement

Central Catholic advances, Bowling Green falls, Perrysburg’s Kregel announces retirement

Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 15 seasons, and 5 NLL titles, Perrysburg head football coach Matt Kregel is retiring.

Coach made the announcement after his team’s 55-7 exhibition win against Northview Friday night.

Central Catholic advanced to the regional semifinal with a 50-6 win over St. Francis de Sales. They’ll face Avon Lake next week.

Bowling Green’s dream season came to an end against Holy Name. The Bobcats lost 24-21.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deer crashes into University of Findlay

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jack Bassett
University of Findlay students eating lunch on campus had their meal interpreted when a deer slammed its way inside a dining court.

Deer crashes into University of Findlay

Updated: 9 minutes ago
University of Findlay students eating lunch on campus had their meal interpreted when a deer slammed its way inside a dining court.

News

Football Friday Oct. 23 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Football Friday Oct. 23 Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Car show charity has a tough 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
The pandemic has created hardship for so many people, and it's had an impact on how people can give to charity.

News

Local care packages going to Ohio Air National Guard members serving overseas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Some members of the 180th Fighter Wing are deployed overseas right now, and a lot of people have come together to make sure the Air National Guard members know just how important they are to our community and country.

News

Car Show Charity Struggles in 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Car Show Charity Struggles in 2020

News

Metroparks Meetup: Wetland restoration for Secor Metropark

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
From hitting the links to hitting the trails -- it may not look like much from the highway, but a big project is underway on the former site of the Spuyten Duyval and Cottonwood Creek golf courses.

News

Care packages for members of the 180th Fighter Wing serving overseas

Updated: 7 hours ago
The packages will be sent overseas next week

News

Police: Possible plot against Gov. DeWine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
During a press conference on Friday, the governor called the news “a sad thing.”