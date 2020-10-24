Central Catholic advances, Bowling Green falls, Perrysburg’s Kregel announces retirement
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 15 seasons, and 5 NLL titles, Perrysburg head football coach Matt Kregel is retiring.
Coach made the announcement after his team’s 55-7 exhibition win against Northview Friday night.
Central Catholic advanced to the regional semifinal with a 50-6 win over St. Francis de Sales. They’ll face Avon Lake next week.
Bowling Green’s dream season came to an end against Holy Name. The Bobcats lost 24-21.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.