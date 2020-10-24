Local care packages going to Ohio Air National Guard members serving overseas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some members of the 180th Fighter Wing are deployed overseas right now, and a lot of people have come together to make sure the Air National Guard members know just how important they are to our community and country.

Care packages are being packed up on Saturday, and sent to them next week. A number of businesses, residents, students and a local VFW post are all involved in the effort.

Nick Zeedyk is the commander of VFW Post 1148 in Bowling Green.

“When someone is serving overseas, we want them to know we are supporting them here at home. They are family, Whether you are a veteran or currently serving, we all have a camaraderie that cannot be explained in words,” says Zeedyk.

The care packages will include comfort food, handwritten notes from students at BGSU, shaker bottles, and a one-year membership to VFW Post 1148.

An organization called Task Force 20 is also part of the project. It helps veterans pay for physical fitness activities like gym memberships and personal trainers to help them cope with things like PTSD and depression.

Jason Graven is an Army vet, and the founder of Task force 20.

“Part of our value system with Task Force 20 is to be together, and do everything as a team. This is one way we are showing that,” says Graven.

If you’d like to learn more about Task Force 20, log on to www.Tf20.Org.

