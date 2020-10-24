Advertisement

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

sd
sd
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday evening that the crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, which is southeast of Mobile.

They did not immediately release information about possible fatalities. Authorities say no one on the ground was hurt but a home in the area was on fire.

It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.

The sheriff’s office say the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

News

Car Show Charity Struggles in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Car Show Charity Struggles in 2020

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

Latest News

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.

News

Metroparks Meetup: Wetland restoration for Secor Metropark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
From hitting the links to hitting the trails -- it may not look like much from the highway, but a big project is underway on the former site of the Spuyten Duyval and Cottonwood Creek golf courses.

News

Care packages for members of the 180th Fighter Wing serving overseas

Updated: 2 hours ago
The packages will be sent overseas next week

News

Police: Possible plot against Gov. DeWine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
During a press conference on Friday, the governor called the news “a sad thing.”

News

Possible plot against Ohio governor

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Reaction to Vice President's visit to Swanton

Updated: 3 hours ago