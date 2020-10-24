Advertisement

Putnam County man arrested after police pursuit with child in car

(WNDU)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Putnam County man is in custody and facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated with a child in the car.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Strykul, 52, was arrested Friday night after officers responded to call about an alleged kidnapping around 11p.m. in the 200 block of N. High Street in Columbus Grove.

Strykul is accused of taking the 4-year-old child he has with Dorothy Selhorst, 43, following an argument, police say.

Shortly after the incident was reported, Strykul’s vehicle was seen driving away from the residence and failed to stop for law enforcement, according the the sheriff’s office. A pursuit ensued that ended on S. Roberts Street in Lima after Strykul’s vehicle sustained damaged from a stop stick deployment.

Strykul was found to be operating the vehicle with his child in the back seat, properly restrained in a child safety seat. The child was later returned to the mother without incident.

Strykul was taken into custody and is being held at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing charges of failure to comply with lawful order of a police officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Assisting the incident was the Columbus Grove Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

