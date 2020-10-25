Advertisement

10/24: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Lake-effect showers Sunday; consistent highs this week
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a good week for some Crock Pot recipes -- Friday’s near-record heat (and severe storms) seems like a distant memory now, with Sunday’s highs continuing near 50. Lake-effect showers are possible thanks to light winds from the northeast. More showers will be ushered in Monday, though timing is questionable at this point. Highs will remain near 50 through Tuesday. A slow clearing trend is in the works, though we’ll only muster partly sunny skies for the midweek and only a few degrees warmer heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

10/24: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Lake-effect showers possible Sunday, with consistent highs through the week. Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

Oct 24, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Chilly temperatures settle in for the next week.

News

Oct. 24, 2020: Heathers Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Oct. 24, 2020: Heathers Saturday Morning Forecast

Forecast

10/23/20: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
10/23/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

10/23/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
10/23/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

October 23rd Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT

Forecast

October 23rd Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Severe Storms Possible Today

Forecast

October 23rd Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT

Forecast

10/22/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
10/22/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/22/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
10/22/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast