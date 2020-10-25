Advertisement

10/25: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Light rain Monday; another round possible Thursday
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The work week will keep the trend going with upper 40s for highs, though light to moderate rain will fall throughout the day -- a bit heavier late, concentrated south of US-6. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry, and midweek highs will edge up just a bit to the mid-50s thanks to a few more peeks of sun. Another system is slated to roll in Thursday, delivering more rain and dropping temperatures back to the low-50s. An early look at Halloween suggests lots of sun and highs near 60!

