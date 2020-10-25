Bars in Grand Rapids and Wauseon cited for violating Ohio health order

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Northwest Ohio bars are the latest facing a citation from the Ohio Investigative Unit for allegedly violating Ohio’s health order.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit, say Friday night four bars across the state were cited for failing to follow the COVID-19 guidelines for liquor permit holders.

Wild Side Brewing in Grand Rapids was cited for after hours consumption. According to an agent, a patron was observed drinking a beer after midnight.

DB Downtown Billiards, in Wauseon, was also cited for after hours sales and disorderly conduct. An agent with OIU says there were numerous groups of people gathered throughout the bar, standing and consuming beverages, making it difficult for agents to walk through the bar. Social distancing was not in place and patrons were not wearing masks. Agents say they observed alcohol being sold and served after the 10:00 last call curfew.

All of the cases go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for a hearing, which could results in fines or a suspension of an establishment’s liquor license.

