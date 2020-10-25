Death of newborn baby in Toledo under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating the death of a newborn.

According to the Toledo Police crime log, firefighters were called to a home in the 1800 block of Booth, near I-280 and Manhattan Blvd., around 4:30 Friday morning.

The details of the case have not been released but police report an infant has died and the death is under investigation.

