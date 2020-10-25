Designer of Toontown coming to Maumee Indoor Theatre

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - “Smile, darn ya, smile!”

Those are the words from the catchy, over-the-top saccharine tune that introduced audiences to the sun drenched technicolor world of Toontown in the 1988 Robert Zemeckis film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

That iconic animated sequence is celebrated by comic and pop culture fans around the world. Now, the designer of Toontown is headed to Maumee.

Len Smith is set to attend a screening of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" at the Maumee Indoor Theatre Saturday, Dec. 13, 2020. After the movie, Smith will take part in an audience Q&A session.

Organizer Sarah Douthat is originally from Toledo. Her company, Debut Entertainment, is hosting the event with the rules and regulations set forth by the Ohio Health Department in mind.

“The theatre is already at half capacity," said Douthat. "Typically, they sit 300 people. It’s at 150. The rows are taped off ... People have to wear masks, and we’re just going to be as safe as possible and try to bring something exciting and fun to the city at the same time.”

Tickets are $15.00 for general admission, $30.00 for V.I.P. You can learn more through the Debut Entertainment Facebook page by clicking HERE.

Len Smith was the designer of Toontown in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" (Len Smith)

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.