Advertisement

Designer of Toontown coming to Maumee Indoor Theatre

Len Smith created layouts of Toontown in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
Len Smith's Toontown Tour is headed to The Maumee Indoor Theatre
Len Smith's Toontown Tour is headed to The Maumee Indoor Theatre(Len Smith)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - “Smile, darn ya, smile!”

Those are the words from the catchy, over-the-top saccharine tune that introduced audiences to the sun drenched technicolor world of Toontown in the 1988 Robert Zemeckis film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

That iconic animated sequence is celebrated by comic and pop culture fans around the world. Now, the designer of Toontown is headed to Maumee.

Len Smith is set to attend a screening of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" at the Maumee Indoor Theatre Saturday, Dec. 13, 2020. After the movie, Smith will take part in an audience Q&A session.

Organizer Sarah Douthat is originally from Toledo. Her company, Debut Entertainment, is hosting the event with the rules and regulations set forth by the Ohio Health Department in mind.

“The theatre is already at half capacity," said Douthat. "Typically, they sit 300 people. It’s at 150. The rows are taped off ... People have to wear masks, and we’re just going to be as safe as possible and try to bring something exciting and fun to the city at the same time.”

Tickets are $15.00 for general admission, $30.00 for V.I.P. You can learn more through the Debut Entertainment Facebook page by clicking HERE.

Len Smith was the designer of Toontown in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"
Len Smith was the designer of Toontown in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"(Len Smith)

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Verizon Wireless customers not connecting to Lucas County 911

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Tony Geftos
After disruptions for Verizon wireless customers in Wood County, the issue is now in Lucas County.

News

Maumee High School alumni petition political biases in the classroom

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Maumee high school is making national headlines after a sophomore history teacher shared material from what some deem a controversial right-wing website.

News

Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally at Toledo Executive Airport this Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. is expected to host a rally at Toledo Executive Airport Monday, October 26.

News

Oct. 25, 2020: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

One person shot outside of after-hours club in east Toledo

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officers responded about 4:45 a.m. to the after-hours club located at the corner of White and Kelsey.

News

Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen stops in Toledo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Jo Jorgensen visits Toledo.

News

Bars in Grand Rapids and Wauseon cited for violating Ohio health order

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Two Northwest Ohio bars are the latest facing a citation from the Ohio Investigative Unit for allegedly violating Ohio’s health order.

News

Death of newborn baby in Toledo under investigation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Toledo Police are investigating the death of a newborn.

News

Deer crashes into University of Findlay

Updated: 22 hours ago
University of Findlay students eating lunch on campus had their meal interpreted when a deer slammed its way inside a dining court.

News

19th annual Racing for Recovery in Rossford

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The pandemic can't stop this group from Racing for Recovery.