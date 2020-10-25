Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally at Toledo Executive Airport this Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donald Trump Jr. is expected to host a rally at Toledo Executive Airport in Walbridge, Ohio on Monday, October 26.

According to the Trump campaign, the president’s son will be hosting a ‘Make America Great Again’ even at Nagle Companies beginning at 3 p.m.

Gates are expected to open at 1:30 p.m.

This comes nearly a week after Vice President Mike Pence spoke to a crowd of supporters at Toledo Express Airport.

