Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen stops in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the countdown to election day ticks on, all of the candidates are hitting the campaign trail and it’s leading to Ohio. Today Libertarian candidate, Jo Jorgensen, made a campaign stop in Toledo.

Jorgensen spoke to supporters at Middlegrounds Metropark just outside of Downtown Toledo about her vision for the future of politics in America.

Jorgensen outlined what she would do if she were elected as the next President of the United States, including a plan that would limit government control, explaining the power should be in the hands of the people. If elected, she would eliminate government organizations including the FDA, DEA, and the Department of Education.

The Libertarian candidate also addressed health care, the environment, and the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jorgensen admits to 13abc that at this point, she will not win the election in 2020 but is hoping that her views and push to get voters to think outside of the mainstream party lines, could change the conversation and encourage people to vote a 3rd party candidate into the White House.

“I would say that everybody in the country is going to be looking at Ohio to see how they vote and if you want people to vote to really stand up and listen to change the system then vote for the outsider and show the politicians that you don’t like being ordered, you don’t like having every area of your life being told what to do,” says Jorgensen.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.