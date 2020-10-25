Advertisement

Maumee High School alumni petition political biases in the classroom

Maumee High School is making national headlines after a sophomore history teacher shared material from what some deem a controversial right-wing website.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 200 hundred former Maumee High School students are joining forces, demanding the school district provide a balanced curriculum when it comes to teaching politics.

“I know when you’re a student it can be kind of scary to confront the principal or confront teachers," said Maumee High School alumni Catherine Wood. "So I think as alumni that’s part of our role to speak up when we see something that we don’t think is right.”

A petition is making the rounds after Maumee City Schools made national news for an assignment in a sophomore history class. According to the Huffington Post the assignment required students to examine political cartoons, including material from Prager-U, a right-wing website.

“The content of the videos seems to reject fact and kind of deny the humanity of many groups of students, so people of color, women, LGBTQ members," said Wood.

Maumee City Schools stating the assignment was part of an extra credit opportunity, that has since been pulled from the syllabus. The district saying in part:

“We believe that students deserve a balanced presentation of materials and we support our educators in using a variety of instructional tools and materials in their teaching, expecting them to always exercise good judgment.”

Maumee City Schools

2001 Maumee Panther graduate Catherine Wood is behind the petition. She has the support of 220 Maumee graduates- all demanding their alma mater discipline the teacher behind the assignment and do more to ensure teacher’s political views are not passed on to students.

“Depending on what the school does take action about this, a good balance in the future for teaching politics should be a moderation of teaching both sides and not using your own stances in the classroom," said 2020 Maumee High School graduate Carli Christenson.

The group plans on presenting the petition to the school board Monday during its regularly scheduled meeting. That meeting is virtual and will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page, starting at 5:30.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Verizon Wireless customers not connecting to Lucas County 911

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Tony Geftos
After disruptions for Verizon wireless customers in Wood County, the issue is now in Lucas County.

News

Designer of Toontown coming to Maumee Indoor Theatre

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Len Smith created the layouts for Toontown in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

News

Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally at Toledo Executive Airport this Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. is expected to host a rally at Toledo Executive Airport Monday, October 26.

News

Oct. 25, 2020: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

One person shot outside of after-hours club in east Toledo

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officers responded about 4:45 a.m. to the after-hours club located at the corner of White and Kelsey.

News

Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen stops in Toledo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Jo Jorgensen visits Toledo.

News

Bars in Grand Rapids and Wauseon cited for violating Ohio health order

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Two Northwest Ohio bars are the latest facing a citation from the Ohio Investigative Unit for allegedly violating Ohio’s health order.

News

Death of newborn baby in Toledo under investigation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Toledo Police are investigating the death of a newborn.

News

Deer crashes into University of Findlay

Updated: 22 hours ago
University of Findlay students eating lunch on campus had their meal interpreted when a deer slammed its way inside a dining court.

News

19th annual Racing for Recovery in Rossford

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The pandemic can't stop this group from Racing for Recovery.