Maumee High School alumni petition political biases in the classroom

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 200 hundred former Maumee High School students are joining forces, demanding the school district provide a balanced curriculum when it comes to teaching politics.

“I know when you’re a student it can be kind of scary to confront the principal or confront teachers," said Maumee High School alumni Catherine Wood. "So I think as alumni that’s part of our role to speak up when we see something that we don’t think is right.”

A petition is making the rounds after Maumee City Schools made national news for an assignment in a sophomore history class. According to the Huffington Post the assignment required students to examine political cartoons, including material from Prager-U, a right-wing website.

“The content of the videos seems to reject fact and kind of deny the humanity of many groups of students, so people of color, women, LGBTQ members," said Wood.

Maumee City Schools stating the assignment was part of an extra credit opportunity, that has since been pulled from the syllabus. The district saying in part:

“We believe that students deserve a balanced presentation of materials and we support our educators in using a variety of instructional tools and materials in their teaching, expecting them to always exercise good judgment.”

2001 Maumee Panther graduate Catherine Wood is behind the petition. She has the support of 220 Maumee graduates- all demanding their alma mater discipline the teacher behind the assignment and do more to ensure teacher’s political views are not passed on to students.

“Depending on what the school does take action about this, a good balance in the future for teaching politics should be a moderation of teaching both sides and not using your own stances in the classroom," said 2020 Maumee High School graduate Carli Christenson.

The group plans on presenting the petition to the school board Monday during its regularly scheduled meeting. That meeting is virtual and will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page, starting at 5:30.

