One person shot outside of after-hours club in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting outside of an after-hours club in east Toledo early Sunday morning.

Officers responded about 4:45 a.m. to the after-hours club located at the corner of White and Kelsey.

This shooting comes a little more than one year after that same location was shut down and boarded up for one year.

That action was taken by the City of Toledo after numerous complaints about violence and neighborhood disturbances.

The man who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators has not listed any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police CrimeStopper Tipline: 419-255-1111.

