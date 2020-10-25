Verizon Wireless customers not connecting to Lucas County 911

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Issues with Verizon Wireless not connecting to the 911 system in Wood County are resolved, as of 11:30 AM Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. However, those same issues are now appearing in Lucas County.

Cell phone users whose provider is Verizon Wireless are reporting they are unable to connect to 911, according to a spokesperson for Toledo Fire and Rescue. Dispatchers are now saying they can hear callers, but the callers are not able to hear what dispatchers are saying on the other end. That same issue was reported overnight in Wood County.

As a work-around, the Lucas County 911 center is advising residents to either call 911 from a land line or cell phone with a network other than Verizon Wireless. You can also text 911 from a Verizon phone in the event of an emergency.

Lucas County 911 is currently experiencing an issue with incoming 911 calls with Verizon Cellular customers. Callers who... Posted by Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on Sunday, October 25, 2020

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement earlier Sunday: “Verizon Wireless is again delivering proper voice calls to Wood County Communications. Sheriff Wasylyshyn would like you to know that our communications center has been correctly processing calls throughout Verizon’s outage which involved multiple areas of Wood and also Williams County. Landline calls, text-to-911 and other carriers were not affected. Thank you again for you patience as we work with Verizon to manage their technical issues.”

