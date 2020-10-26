Advertisement

Bicyclist struck by car, injured Sunday night

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car Sunday night in the 3600 block of N. Erie St.

The victim told police he was riding his bicycle around 10:40 p.m. when he was struck by a car, knocking him to the ground. The vehicle, which is described as a new four-door car, fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

