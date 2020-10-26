Advertisement

CDC highlights safety tips for in-person voting amid pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding Americans to be cautious while voting.

They’re encouraging Americans to consider several voting options, including voting by mail. They’ve also released safety tips to help lessen the spread of COVID-19 for those voting in person.

Among the recommendations: wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others and washing hands before and after casting ballots.

The CDC also recommends bringing your own supplies, like a pen, tissues and hand sanitizer to avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

The CDC also wants voters to try to limit their time at the polls. They recommend that voters check to see if their state has sample ballots so they can quickly fill out the real one and help decrease delays and crowding at the polls.

Johns Hopkins University reports roughly 8.6 million known cases of COVID-19 across the U.S., with more than 225,000 deaths.

