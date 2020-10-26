Conklin & Company: Lisa Sobecki and Shane Logan vie for Ohio’s 45th State Congressional District

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - State Representative Lisa Sobecki has served in the Ohio General Assembly as the representative of Ohio’s 45th District since she was elected in November 2018. With her first term in office coming to an end, she’s looking to retain that seat for another two years.

Shane Logan is her Republican challenger. The seat, which represents portions of Lucas County, has been filled by a Democrat for decades.

Both candidates sat down with Lee Conklin to introduce themselves, their campaigns, and what they hope to bring to the position should they be chosen by local voters this November.

