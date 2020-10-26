Advertisement

Conklin & Company: Lisa Sobecki and Shane Logan vie for Ohio’s 45th State Congressional District

State Rep. Lisa Sobecki and Shane Lawson are vying for the Ohio House seat for the 45th District.
State Rep. Lisa Sobecki and Shane Lawson are vying for the Ohio House seat for the 45th District.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis and Lee Conklin
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - State Representative Lisa Sobecki has served in the Ohio General Assembly as the representative of Ohio’s 45th District since she was elected in November 2018. With her first term in office coming to an end, she’s looking to retain that seat for another two years.

Shane Logan is her Republican challenger. The seat, which represents portions of Lucas County, has been filled by a Democrat for decades.

Both candidates sat down with Lee Conklin to introduce themselves, their campaigns, and what they hope to bring to the position should they be chosen by local voters this November.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Conklin And Company

Conklin & Company: Shane Logan for Ohio House 45th District

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shane Logan speaks to Lee about his campaign for the Ohio House of Representatives 45th District.

News

Election worker shortage causing delays in absentee ballot processing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
More workers are needed this year, but the pandemic is causing fewer people to volunteer.

Conklin And Company

Conklin and Company: Lisa Sobecki for Ohio House District 45

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio State Representative Lisa Sobecki sits down with Lee Conklin to discuss policy and plans as she runs to retain her seat in the general assembly.

News

Lucas County needs election workers

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Severely autistic child still missing Monday in Kenton

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The search for Quentin Ellcessor has included hundreds of residences in the Hardin Co. community along with portions of the Scioto River.

News

Delay in processing some Lucas County absentee ballots

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Wood County one-to-watch on election night

Updated: 12 hours ago
Wood County one-to-watch on election night

News

Wood County expected to be one-to-watch on election night

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Wood County has voted for the winner in every Presidential election since 1980.

News

Verizon Wireless not connecting to 911 in Lucas, Sandusky Counties

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
After disruptions for Verizon wireless customers in Wood County, the issue is now in Lucas County.

News

Maumee High School alumni petition political biases in the classroom

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
Maumee high school is making national headlines after a sophomore history teacher shared material from what some deem a controversial right-wing website.