Connecting Kids to Meals receives $185,000 to support childhood meal programs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Connecting Kids to meals has received much-needed support to continue its mission into 2021.

Monday at the Mott Library Branch, the non profit organization received $180,000 from Mercy Health and $5,000 from the Toledo Federation of Teachers. The money will be used to further its mission to provide hot and nutritious meals at no cost to kids in our area who are 18 and under.

Since 2002, Connecting Kids to Meals has served over 6 million meals to kids in need.

