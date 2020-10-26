Missing Kenton child found deceased in the Scioto River

KENTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Kenton four-year-old missing since last week Thursday was found deceased Monday afternoon.

According to the city of Kenton, a K-9 team with the Ohio Department of natural Resources located the child in the waters of the Scioto River, two miles east of the area the child was last seen.

An autopsy will be conducted.

“We would like to thank our community for the outpouring of support during this difficult time, as well as the massive response we received from local, state and federal agencies that rushed to our aid, when needed. We would ask that the public respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.