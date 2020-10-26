Advertisement

Mother of teen killed in 1986 altercation with City Council candidate Tony Dia speaks out

Victoria Lambrecht says a statement credited to the family is false.
By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new voice emerges in the controversy surrounding a Toledo City council candidate.

It was revealed last week that Republican candidate Tony Dia had served time as a juvenile for shooting and killing another teen three decades ago.

Victoria Lambrecht says she was shocked when the murder of her son, Ivan, resurfaced 34 years after the crime. It happened on Chase Street in 1986 when Dia was 16.

Dia entered a plea to voluntary manslaughter, spending just a year in the juvenile correctional facility.

Lambrecht’s mom says her son was coming home from a friend’s house, passing by an ex-girlfriend’s home. She says the girlfriend, her new boyfriend, and Tony Dia were there at the time, and words were exchanged.

She claims Dia went home, got a gun, came back, and shot her son.

She says the only reason she’s speaking out now is because of a story that ran Friday (on a television station other than WTVG) saying the Lambrecht family had issued a statement reading:

“We don’t feel as though a person should be condemned for a mistake that happened more than 30 years ago. He raised a quality young man. It’s a tragedy that happened, but he did his time.”

Lambrecht says her family released no such statement.

“No, the family did not release a statement, and I was shocked to see it on TV. I was a little confused at first because I never said anything like that. I read, you know, what was said and it says the Lambrecht family. No one in my family has given anybody permission on that information. Whoever gave it, I don’t know,” said Lambrecht.

Last week, Tony Dia’s campaign issued a statement saying the shooting was in self-defense, after being attacked in Toledo’s north end.

Dia’s campaign was contacted multiple times on Monday, but WTVG did not receive a response.

