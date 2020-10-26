Advertisement

October 26th Weather Forecast

Cloudy & Cool...Zeta Could Bring Rain Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy and cool today with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Drizzle is possible at times. The clouds will stick around tonight with a low in the middle 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 50s. Rain is likely late Thursday as Tropical Storm Zeta moves toward the area. Dry weather returns in time for Halloween with a high in the middle 50s.The early look for Election Day looks good with sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

