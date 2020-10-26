Ohio Attorney General announces results of Operation Autumn Hope
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the results of a statewide operation to combat human trafficking.
Yost said there were 177 arrests made and 109 survivors during Operation Autumn Hope. More than 50 law enforcement agencies and social service agencies participated.
According to Yost, this was the largest anti-human trafficking operation in the history of Ohio.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.