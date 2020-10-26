Ohio Attorney General announces results of Operation Autumn Hope

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the results of a statewide operation to combat human trafficking.

Yost said there were 177 arrests made and 109 survivors during Operation Autumn Hope. More than 50 law enforcement agencies and social service agencies participated.

According to Yost, this was the largest anti-human trafficking operation in the history of Ohio.

Ohio Anti-Human Trafficking Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announces results from a statewide anti-human trafficking campaign. Posted by 13abc on Monday, October 26, 2020

