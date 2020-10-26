Ohio surpasses 200,000 COVID cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio now has more than 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, state officials announced Monday.

The milestone passed in the middle of a third wave of the novel coronavirus making its way through the state.

New cases are the highest they’ve ever been in the state, by far. Hospitalizations are near the highs as well, though deaths have dropped considerably since the disease first struck in March, April and May.

While many of Ohio’s urban counties are currently COVID hotspots, this time around rural counties are also seeing many cases as well.

Putnam County has the highest case rate in the state, with nearly 550 cases per 100,000 people. The small county has seen 186 cases over the last two weeks, in a population of 33,000.

Only three counties in Ohio have fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000, which is the threshold for what is considered a high amount of new cases.

