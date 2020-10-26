Popup COVID testing site Wednesday in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A COVID-19 popup testing site will be available from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday at Carter Park in Bowling Green.

No appointment or referral is needed, and anyone can receive a no-cost test at this site. Quantities may be limited.

Test results are typically available within 2-3 days but may take longer. Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local health department and should stay home and away from other for at least 10 days.

Find more information about COVID-19 testing, go to:

Coronavirus.WoodCountyHealth.org

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/testing-ch-centers/

