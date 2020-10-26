Advertisement

Scary fun in Bowling Green

If you haven’t been startled or scared in 2020, Distracted Haunted House will do the trick.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Scott Francis has been scaring people for 15 years. In the past few years, he’s hosted his Distracted Haunted House at Levis Commons. But this year, he brought it to Bowling Green.

He tells 13abc, “We’ve kind of tied into the whole Black Swamp, for Bowling Green. So, we have a lot of creatures of the swamp. We’re very interested in having unique characters that you don’t see anywhere else.”

He’s constantly working to make the scares bigger and better.

“Even throughout the season like if there’s an area that’s not quite working for us, we work all week long to like reconstruct that. this cage wasn’t here if you know three weeks ago but it’s here now and this room is amazing.”

Actually constructing the haunted house takes a lot of work. In fact, he says, it took hundreds of people this season alone. But he says it’s all worth it.

“That’s the best part. That’s the creative part of taking a blank space and specifically designing it to do nothing else but scare people and get those reactions from people.”

And 14-year-old Lauren Jachimiak is one of the actors who helps with that part.

She explains, “I mainly play Lucy, who’s basically a little girl demon. She’s possessed, she has given up the fight and now she’s full-on evil.”

Jachimiak says she loves the reactions she gets from visitors. But it’s not just the screams that bring Lauren and Scott back each year.

Scott says, “It truly is just about the people. The people make this what it is.” “You just make so many new friends and meet so many interesting people,” Lauren adds.

Distracted Haunted House is open Friday and Saturday from 7 PM to Midnight, and this Thursday only from 7 PM to 11 PM. For the first time ever, Scott says his haunted house will be open on Halloween, and he’s excited to see what the night brings.

Scott says that COVID-19 rules are enforced, including mask use, sanitation, and gloves are offered to anyone, including visitors, who would like them. For more information on COVID-19 guidelines at Distracted, visit here: http://feardistracted.com/covid.php

