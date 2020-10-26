Advertisement

Severely autistic child still missing Monday in Kenton

Quentin Ellcessor has been missing since Thursday, Oct. 22 in Kenton, Ohio.
Quentin Ellcessor has been missing since Thursday, Oct. 22 in Kenton, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENTON, Ohio (WTVG) - An autistic non-verbal 4-year-old child has been missing in Hardin County since last being seen Thursday afternoon.

Quentin Ellcessor was last seen around 12:45 p.m. near the 600 block of South Wayne Ave. in Kenton. He was last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, black sweatpants, and no shoes.

The child is described as 4-feet tall and 60 pounds. He has brown curly hair.

He likes to play hide-and-seek and especially likes red cars. Kenton Police is asking for anyone who drives a red car to please check the inside.

Hundreds of people have volunteered to help conduct searches. Three hundred residences were searched and nearly 100 people have been interviewed. Search efforts have also included portions of the Scioto River.

If anyone sees Quentin or has information, they are asked to call Kenton Police at 419-673-0771.

